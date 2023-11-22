Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $28.60 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $712.96 billion and approximately $28.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $36,469.52 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00599661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00125647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,549,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

