Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $28.60 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $712.96 billion and approximately $28.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $36,469.52 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00599661 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00125647 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021174 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000262 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,549,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
