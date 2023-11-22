BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Earnings Results

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $109.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Monday.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

