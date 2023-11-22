Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 103993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth $322,000. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Biohaven by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

