B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 2.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.20. 167,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,070,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $737.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 48.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 313.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 240,943 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

