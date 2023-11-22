Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

