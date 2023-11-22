Bakkt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,569 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter worth about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bakkt by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of BKKT opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.39. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

