Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $36.42. Avient shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 58,361 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

