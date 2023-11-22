Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average is $207.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

