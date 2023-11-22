Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 285 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $114.61 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

