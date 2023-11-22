Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,717 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $319,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $165,363.18.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $114.61 and a one year high of $215.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,186,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.