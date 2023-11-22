Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

AWI stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

