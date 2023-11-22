Analyzing Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.81% 42.48% 10.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $173.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

This table compares Micromobility.com and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.25 -$82.07 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.21 billion 3.51 $630.60 million $5.63 32.90

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Free Report)

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.