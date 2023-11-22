Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

