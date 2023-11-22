Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

