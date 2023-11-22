Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
