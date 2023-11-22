American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Company Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

