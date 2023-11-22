Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.