Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

