Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.