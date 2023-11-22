Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.80. Agiliti shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 19,242 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 682.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

