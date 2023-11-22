Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.555-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.