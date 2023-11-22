Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
