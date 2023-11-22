Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

