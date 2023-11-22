ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $112,294.40 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

