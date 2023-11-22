Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ANF opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,917 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

