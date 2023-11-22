39,122 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 144,402 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 51.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,066,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

