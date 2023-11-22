23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
23448 (LAB.TO) Stock Performance
About 23448 (LAB.TO)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 23448 (LAB.TO)
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.