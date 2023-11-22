17,885 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

