WeWork (WEWKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WeWork Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEWKQ opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

