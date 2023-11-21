Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 854.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 31.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,052.87 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $568.90 and a 1 year high of $1,059.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $909.08 and a 200-day moving average of $848.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $18,182,760. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

