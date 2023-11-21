Westpac Banking Corp Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

