Westpac Banking Corp Has $28,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $550.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $557.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.95.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.