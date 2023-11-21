Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 3,886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

