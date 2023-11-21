Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

