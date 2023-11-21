US Bancorp DE Sells 711 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,052.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $568.90 and a 52-week high of $1,059.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $909.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.95.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,760. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

