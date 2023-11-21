US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.