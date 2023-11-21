Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 214.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.