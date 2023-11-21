Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) Declares None Dividend of $0.23

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.
Taiga Building Products Trading Down 2.2 %
TSE TBL opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. Taiga Building Products has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.
Taiga Building Products Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taiga Building Products
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.