Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after buying an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $153.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.