Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,945,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,771,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

