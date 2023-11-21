Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in POSCO by 46.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PKX stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

