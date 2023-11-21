Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $108.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

