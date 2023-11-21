Shelton Capital Management Sells 112 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

