Shelton Capital Management Has $305,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,283 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

