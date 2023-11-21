Shelton Capital Management Has $275,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 80,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

