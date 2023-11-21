Shelton Capital Management Has $272,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RLI were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

