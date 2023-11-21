Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

