Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CW stock opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
