Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

