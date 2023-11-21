Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

